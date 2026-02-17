Salman Khan’s dad, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan admitted to ICU

Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter and actor Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, has been admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, on February 17, 2026. The 90-year-old was hospitalized in the morning, but the reason behind his admission remains unclear. As of now, the family has not disclosed any specific details regarding his condition.

Family Visits Salim Khan

Salim Khan’s son, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was spotted at the hospital earlier in the day, looking visibly concerned. He was seen leaving the facility surrounded by security, but he did not stop to speak with the media. In addition to Salman, Salim’s daughter, Alvira Khan, son-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, and grandson, Ayaan Agnihotri, also paid a visit to the hospital to check on him.

A Legacy That Shaped Bollywood

Salim Khan is a prominent figure in Indian cinema, having co-written numerous iconic films with his former partner, Javed Akhtar. Together, they formed the legendary screenwriting duo “Salim-Javed,” known for shaping the “angry young man” era of Bollywood in the 1970s. Their notable works include the legendary films Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, Trishul, and Don. These films redefined mainstream Bollywood storytelling and helped cement Amitabh Bachchan’s status as a superstar.

Celebrating 90 Years

In November 2025, Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday. His wife, Helen, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for their years together. Salim Khan’s contribution to Hindi cinema was recognized in 2014 when he was offered the Padma Shri, an honour he declined.

Fans Express Concern

As news of Salim Khan’s hospitalisation spread, fans flooded social media with messages of support and prayers for his recovery. His contribution to Hindi cinema continues to be cherished by audiences, and his health update has left many concerned.