Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali to enter Bigg Boss 16?

Mumbai: India’s biggest and most popular reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is all set to hit the small screens with a brand new season (Bigg Boss 16) soon. With several speculations regarding the show flying around, fans cannot keep calm.

Fans want to know every huge or minute update about the show and we have been regularly informing our readers of all the developments. Earlier we had reported that Bigg Boss 16 is expected to premiere in October’s first week. We have also given constant updates on the rumored contestants.

Reportedly, makers are currently interviewing several popular celebrities from the entertainment industry who are looking forward to entering the coveted Bigg Boss house. Well, in this write-up, we have an interesting update on the same.

Somy Ali in Bigg Boss 16

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Pakistani actress and Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali has been approached by Bigg Boss 16 makers, and the talk between them is on.

While an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made, it is to be noted that this is not the first time that her name has popped up on Bigg Boss’ contestant list. She has been approached for the past seasons too, however, due to reasons unknown, she couldn’t participate.

For the unversed, Somy Ali and Salman Khan dated each other for around 8 years after Somy fell in love with the actor and because of him came all the way from Pakistan to India. They parted ways in 1999.

Speaking more about Bigg Boss 16, buzz has it that the show is likely to have ‘aqua’ theme, however there is no official confirmation about it.