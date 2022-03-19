Salman Khan’s fee for Tollywood debut is less than Rs 10!

Mumbai: Movies buffs and fans of superstar Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan are going gaga over the news of his Tollywood debut alongside megastar Chiranjeevi. The Radhe actor is all set to share screen with Chiru in his highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘Godfather’.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and posted a photo with Salman Khan where the two are holding a bouquet of flowers. The tweet read, “Welcome aboard Godfather, Bhai Salman Khan. Your entry has energised everyone and the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing the screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical “kick” to the audience.”

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Salman Khan’s Godfather remuneration

Bhaijaan, who is currently charging over Rs 100 crore per project, has reportedly refused to take even a single penny from the makers of Godfather. This means, Salman is charging ZERO for his appearance in the movie.

A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla, “The makers of Godfather were keen to pay a handsome amount to Salman as they expect some footfalls in Hindi belts due to his presence. However, the actor was clear from the first day that he will be doing this film due to his love and respect for Chiranjeevi. He had put forth a clear condition – ‘I will do the film, only if you don’t pay me’.”

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi are currently shooting at ND Studios in Karjat and the schedule is of one week.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, cameo in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bajrangi Bhaijan 2.