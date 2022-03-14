Salman Khan’s first salary was less than Rs 100, can you guess?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan aka ‘Bhaijaan’ is not just a name, but an emotion to millions of his fans. From professional updates to anything related to his personal front, fans just want to each and every detail about their favourite actor. His massive fee for projects and reality shows has always been an interesting topic of the town. That is why we thought of sharing an interesting lesser-known fact about Salman Khan’s remuneration from the early days of his career.

Salman Khan’s first salary in Bollywood

The superstar made his Bollywood debut as a lead role in 1989 with Maine Pyaar Kiya. But do you know Salman Khan worked as a background dancer for an event in Mumbai’s Taj Hotel before foraying in Bollywood? Yes, you read that right! It was when the actor earned his salary which was Rs 75. Pretty surprising, isn’t it?

In an old interview with the news agency PTI, Salman spilled the beans and said, “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in the Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me and I did it just for fun.”

He added, “Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later.”

What’s on his work front?

Salman Khan has been ruling hearts for over 3 decades now with films like — Sanam Bewafa, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Judwaa, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Biwi No.1, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, No Entry, Partner, Wanted, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg 2, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Race Radhe, among others.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is wrapping up the shoot of the third instalment of his successful Tiger franchise. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He is also reportedly doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action film Pathan, which releases in January 2023