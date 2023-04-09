Salman Khan’s gym picture sparks meme fest, fans call him ‘Brother Teresa’

However, fans could not stop commenting on his picture, where they re-imagined several versions of the same picture

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 9th April 2023 12:40 pm IST
Salman Khan's journey ends in Bigg Boss 16, check new host
Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s picture from the gym has gone viral on social media and the comments are hilarious.

In the image, Salman is seen flaunting his quads dressed in black shorts, fitted T-shirt and a white coloured hand towel on his head.

He captioned the image: “21st APRIL #KBKJ”

MS Education Academy

However, fans could not stop commenting on his picture, where they re-imagined several versions of the same picture.

A fan commented: “Who Said Brother Teresa.”

“Bhai is Teresa noww,” said another.

“Salman Teresa Khan,” a user wrote.

One said: “Bhai 57 hogaye lekin but ajj bhi 30 se ziyada ke nhi lagte.”

A meme page even drew parallel between Salman’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to the Nun from the ‘Conjuring’ universe.

As they called it: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Nun.’

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 9th April 2023 12:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button