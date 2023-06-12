Salman Khan’s heartwarming gesture towards Karan Johar

Mumbai: Salman Khan who is a true star, manages to please his fans every now and then. A hero for the masses and one of the most loved Khans in the industry. He is truly an inspiration for his fans. From launching Being Human to going out of his way to help others, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is an epitome of a good Samaritan.

An old interview from the past which is making rounds on social media platforms shows the megastar having a heart of gold where Karan Johan revealed that he had helped him in staying out of depression.

How Karan Johar became depressed

When Karan Johar was trying to break new ground with his first movie ‘ Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in the film industry, the director was struggling to get the second lead according to Koimoi. It would appear that the director first approached stars like Saif Ali Khan, Chandrachur, and various others, but they all rejected him.



Karan wanted to cast a star in his movie but no one was ready to be the second lead after the famous Shah Rukh Khan. After facing constant rejections, the director went into depression.

How Salman Khan saved him

After the director lost all hopes of getting a second lead for his movie, Salman Khan decided to act as a savior by saying yes to his movie after KJo met the former star at Chunkey Pandey’s party.

Ages ago when Salman appeared on Karan’s popular show Koffee with Karan, the director spoke about this incident. Watch the video down below!

On the upfront Salman is currently busy with the shooting of Tiger 3 whereas Karan Johar is tied up with his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani which features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the main leads.