Salman Khan’s iconic film is returning to Hyderabad after 35 years

Hyderabad: Get ready to feel the magic of “Maine Pyar Kiya” again, as this classic movie is coming back to Hyderabad theatres on August 23, 2024, to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

The film, which first came out in 1989, starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, and it quickly made them both stars. Rajshri Productions, the company behind the movie, recently announced that it will be shown in select PVR and Cinepolis theatres across India, giving both longtime fans and new viewers a chance to experience it on the big screen.

Special Shows in Hyderabad

For fans in Hyderabad, the excitement is even higher as “Maine Pyar Kiya” will have special three-day shows from August 23rd to August 25th in select PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis theatres. The Hyderabadi fans are thrilled to relive the nostalgia of this classic film, eager to experience the timeless love story once more on the big screen.

When “Maine Pyar Kiya” was made in 1989, it had a budget of around Rs. 2 crore, which was a decent amount back then. However, the movie’s success was much bigger than anyone expected. It ended up earning around Rs. 28 crore at the box office, making it one of the top-grossing movies of the year.

The film didn’t just do well in terms of money; it also set new records. “Maine Pyar Kiya” won six Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Sooraj Barjatya, and Best Male Debut for Salman Khan. The movie’s songs, like “Dil Deewana” and “Aate Jaate,” were also huge hits and are still loved by many today.

“Maine Pyar Kiya” is remembered for its simple and heartwarming story of love and friendship. The music, the characters, and the message of the film left a lasting impression on everyone who watched it. Bhagyashree’s role as the sweet and innocent Suman made her famous, and Salman Khan’s performance as Prem established him as a leading actor in Bollywood.