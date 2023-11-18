Salman Khan’s ‘kissing scene’ with Emraan Hashmi at ‘Tiger 3’ event – Watch

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan who is currently flying high on the success of his recently released action thriller film ‘Tiger 3′ caught fans’ attention with his attempt to kiss co-actor Emraan Hashmi.

On Friday, the makers of ‘Tiger 3’ organised a special success event for the film in Mumbai where actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi marked their presence.

The celebs were seen interacting with fans at the event and also thanked the audience for showering love on their film.

During the event, Salman Khan said, “Katrina hai iss film mein, toh thoda toh romance banta hi hai.” He then looked at Emraan and added, “Agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota, toh yeh toh ho he jata” and then appears to plant a kiss on Emraan as the crowd burst into laughter.

Hashmi has become famous for his kissing scenes in several Bollywood films.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Salman’s film ‘Tiger 3’ was released on Diwali. The film has entered the Rs 300 crore club at the global box office.

At the event Salman also expressed confidence that Team India will win the World Cup title clash against Australia on Sunday.

“Har game India jeeti hai and us dauran hum aaye (Tiger 3 ko leke) toh jo humare collections hai woh bhaut hi ache hai. India ab (World Cup) jeet jaegi aur uske baad aap sab wapas theatres mein (India won all matches so far and during the ongoing World Cup, we came up with Tiger 3. Our film drew good collections. Now India will win the World Cup and you all will return to theatres),” Salman said, evoking loud cheer from the fans.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor was also seen shaking a leg with Katrina on the song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ at the event.

However, Salman has still not announced his next project.