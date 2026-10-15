Salman Khan’s life on screen? Actor makes big statement on KWK 9

Mumbai: A life in the spotlight does not necessarily mean a life ready for the big screen. Salman Khan has made that clear on Koffee With Karan 9, where a question about a possible biopic prompted a firm response from the superstar.

Salman opened the new season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, which premiered on October 14. Adding to the episode’s appeal was Karisma Kapoor, who made a special appearance and took charge of the rapid-fire round, with Salman and Karan competing for the hamper.

Salman Khan on a film about his life

During the conversation, Salman faced a question about which director he would choose to bring his life story to the screen. While the discussion explored the idea of different filmmakers taking on the project, the actor ruled out the possibility of a biopic.

“But a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave,” he said, according to the social media update shared in the post.

The remark offered a clear answer to the hypothetical question. Salman may have spent decades entertaining audiences, but he has no plans to turn his own story into a film.

Karisma Kapoor joins the conversation

Karisma’s appearance also brought a familiar Bollywood pairing back together. She and Salman have shared the screen in films including Judwaa, Biwi No. 1 and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, making their reunion a nostalgic addition to the episode.

This time, however, Karisma had the questions ready. With her hosting the rapid-fire segment, Karan joined Salman on the receiving end of the show’s signature grilling.

Salman also addressed his reluctance to discuss relationships publicly, explaining that his earlier “virgin” remark on the show was a way of avoiding questions about his personal life. He recalled his father Salim Khan’s advice about keeping private matters away from public conversation.

For viewers hoping that a future biopic might reveal the stories Salman has kept to himself, his latest answer leaves little room for speculation.