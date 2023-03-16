Salman Khan’s net worth 2023, annual income & more

Mumbai: Salman Khan aka ‘Bhaijaan of Bollywood‘, is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors not just in India but across the world. With a career spanning over three decades, Salman Khan has starred in numerous blockbuster films and has a massive fan following across the globe.

Apart from his movies, Salman’s luxurious lifestyle including his staggerings earnings and properties have always been the topic of interest among his fans. In this write-up, let’s have a look his current net worth and how much he is earning every year including his remuneration per movie.

Salman Khan’s Net Worth 2023

According to multiple reports, the estimated net worth of Salman in 2023 is over 350 million USD (Rs 2850cr).

Annual Earnings, Fee Per Movie

Reports suggest that Salman Khan earns a staggering amount of Rs 220cr annually and around 16cr per month. Huge! Isn’t it? While these figures may seem astounding to some, given Salman’s immense popularity and stardom, they come as no surprise.

Bhaijaan is among the top paid actors in India today. His remuneration is Rs 100 crore plus (including share profits from total revenue). He became the first actor to get Rs 130 crore as acting fees in 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai. Pinkvilla says that the actor had gets 60 to 70% of the total profits from his films.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects

In terms of work, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from this, he also has Tiger 3. He was seen playing cameo in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan.