Hyderabad: Salman Khan’s 1991 romantic drama Sanam Bewafa is making a comeback to theatres on Friday, April 10. The film is part of the growing trend of Bollywood re-releases, and Hyderabad is one of the key cities where audiences can relive this classic on the big screen.

Re-release trend reaches Hyderabad

The re-release wave has been gaining momentum since 2024, and continued strongly in 2025 with films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Tere Naam, Jab We Met, and Sanam Teri Kasam performing exceptionally well. Now, Sanam Bewafa is returning at a time when there is a gap in new releases, making the timing ideal.

Hyderabad has become one of the main hubs for this re-release, with multiple theatres already listing shows. The film is also being screened in premium formats like recliner screens, offering a modern viewing experience for a nostalgic film.

Salman Khan’s Sanam Bewafa show timings in Hyderabad

Several theatres across the city have scheduled shows for April 10. Here are some key locations and timings:

INOX Maheshwari Parmeshwari Mall, Kachiguda : 01:05 PM

INOX Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda : 07:15 PM

AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli : 01:50 PM

Cinepolis Sudha Cinemas : 03:25 PM

Asian M Cube Mall, Attapur : 04:30 PM

Cinepolis Mantra Mall, Attapur : 01:10 PM

INOX GVK One, Banjara Hills : 04:45 PM

PVR Musarambagh : 04:15 PM

Sree Sai Raja Theatre, Musheerabad : 11:30 AM, 02:30 PM, 06:30 PM, 09:30 PM

Yakut Mahal Theatre, Yakutpura : 12:30 PM, 03:30 PM, 06:30 PM, 09:30 PM

Budget and box office performance

Sanam Bewafa was made on a budget of Rs. 2.75 crore and went on to perform well at the box office. The film collected around Rs. 4.10 crore net in India, with a total gross of Rs. 8.00 crore worldwide.

Sanam Bewafa holds a special place in Salman Khan’s career. It is the only film where he played a character named Salman. The movie also marked the debut of actress Chandni and featured actors like Danny Denzongpa, Pran, and Jagdeep.

For many fans, this re-release is more than just watching a film. It is about revisiting memories, enjoying classic music, and experiencing the theatre atmosphere again.