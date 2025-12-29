Hyderabad: Salman Khan marked his birthday on December 27, 2025, by releasing the teaser of his upcoming patriotic war drama, Battle of Galwan. The teaser has sparked wide attention online, with fans praising Salman’s intense soldier avatar, physical transformation, and the film’s gritty mood.

Film Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley Clash

Battle of Galwan is inspired by the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese armed forces in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh. The project is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for stylised action storytelling. The makers have officially announced that the film will release in theatres on April 17, 2026, setting it up as one of the biggest Hindi releases lined up for 2026.

Battle of Galwan Cast Remuneration

According to reports, Salman Khan is the highest paid star on the film, with an alleged fee of around Rs 110 crore.

The same reports mention that Chitrangda Singh plays the female lead and is said to be earning around Rs 2 crore for the role. The film marks her first on screen pairing with Salman, which adds to the curiosity around their track.

Govinda is also reportedly part of the cast, and the film is being positioned as a major comeback moment for him. Reports claim he may be paid around Rs 8 crore.

Among the supporting actors, reports suggest Ankur Bhatia could receive around Rs 1.5 crore, while Abhilash Chaudhary is said to be paid about Rs 50 lakh. Heera Sohal is also reportedly part of the film, with her fee being claimed at around Rs 1 crore.

With a high profile subject, a major star, and a confirmed April 2026 release date, Battle of Galwan is already being watched closely by fans and the trade.