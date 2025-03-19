Salman Khan’s reunion with Bigg Boss contestants soon

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set for the release of his highly anticipated film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, is scheduled for a grand release on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid.

As part of the promotions, Salman is expected to make a special appearance on Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2. The popular comedy-cooking show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, has been entertaining audiences with celebrity participants taking on fun cooking challenges. While reports from India Forums confirm his presence, an official announcement is still awaited.

Recently, Salman wrapped up the final leg of Sikandar’s shoot in Mumbai with Rashmika Mandanna. The film, shot over 90 days in locations like Mumbai and Hyderabad, promises a thrilling mix of romance, drama, and high-octane action sequences. The teaser, which introduced Salman’s character Sanjay, aka Sikandar, has already created a buzz with its massy dialogues and intense action moments.

Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs 2 continues to grab attention with its star-studded lineup, including Ankita Lokhande, Elvish Yadav, Rahul Vaidya, Kashmera Shah, and Krushna Abhishek. The show recently saw the return of Karan Kundrra, replacing Abdu Rozik, who is taking a short break for Ramadan.