Salman Khan’s Sikandar rumoured to be remake of this South hit film

Mumbai: Bollywood star Salman Khan is making a big comeback after his last movie, Tiger 3, did not do well at the box office. Now, he is working with director A.R. Murugadoss on Sikandar, an action-packed film. But some fans believe this movie is a remake of a popular South Indian film. Many have noticed similarities between Sikandar and Vijay’s Sarkar, leading to debate on social media.

Why Do Fans Think Sikandar is a Remake?

The teaser introduces Salman Khan as Sanjay Rajkot, a man fighting against a corrupt minister, played by Sathyaraj. This reminds fans of Sarkar, where Vijay’s character takes on corrupt politicians. Since both movies focus on justice and action, fans wonder if Sikandar is a Bollywood version of Sarkar.

Almost Same Costume, Kahi Yeh Film #Sikandar Movie #Sarkar ki Remake to Nahi?🤔 pic.twitter.com/WuBYpv5M48 — Filmi Channel (@filmy44577) December 28, 2024

So they are making Sikandar to make Sarkar look like a good film. — venkat (@yesvenks) February 28, 2025

Breaking‼️#Sikandar Movie is a Remake of #ThalapathyVijay𓃵 Sarkar 😂#SikandarTeaser Tells About The Same Political Story Which We Have Seen in Sarkar Movie and Even The Director of Both Movies are Same 😂 pic.twitter.com/7GqHYjJzY6 — JAWAN KI SENA (@JawanKiSena) February 27, 2025

Is Sikandar a Copy of Sarkar?

Despite these rumors, experts say Sikandar is an original movie. Journalist Himesh Mankad confirmed,

SALMAN KHAN – SIKANDAR – ORIGINAL CONTENT & NOT REMAKE!#Sikandar is an ORIGINAL feature film curated by #SajidNadiadwala and #ARMurugadoss for #SalmanKhan and NOT A REMAKE of any Tamil film made by the director.



The final leg of shooting is underway and the action-packed… pic.twitter.com/lObYiIqeTQ — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 3, 2025

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Sathyaraj, known for playing Kattappa in Baahubali, plays the villain. The movie is set to release on Eid 2025 and is expected to be a box-office hit.

Recent Bollywood remakes have failed. If Sikandar has a fresh story and great action, it can be a big success. But if it feels too much like Sarkar, fans may be disappointed.