Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser postponed to honor Manmohan Singh

Mumbai: Fans of Salman Khan were eagerly waiting for the teaser of his upcoming film, Sikandar, set to release on his 59th birthday, December 27. However, the teaser launch was postponed due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26.

The announcement came from the film’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. They shared,

“In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. #TeamSikandar“

In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding.… — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) December 27, 2024

Sikandar’s First Look

To keep the excitement alive, the makers released the first poster of Sikandar on December 26. The poster shows Salman Khan in a sharp suit, holding a spear, standing in a mysterious setting. While his full face isn’t revealed, the image has already created a buzz.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is an action-packed film filled with drama and emotions. It marks another collaboration between Salman and Sajid after hits like Kick. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, adding more excitement for fans.

A Tribute to Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, was a respected leader and economist. He served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and played a key role in shaping the country’s economy. His passing led to a mourning period, and the film’s team decided to postpone the teaser launch as a mark of respect.