Salman Khan’s Sikandar tickets, Hyderabad: Prices, theatres list

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s much-awaited action entertainer Sikandar is all set for a grand release on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid-al-Fitr. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

With massive anticipation surrounding the film, advance bookings have now opened across Indian cities including Hyderabad, and fans are eagerly securing their seats.

Sikandar Ticket Prices

In Hyderabad, ticket prices for Sikandar remain budget-friendly, adhering to Telangana’s no-hike rule. Prices start at Rs 295 for Gold class, with the maximum going up to Rs 350. As of now, tickets are available for 24 theatres across the city on BookMyShow, with more screens expected to be added soon.

Platinum Movietime, known for having the highest ticket prices in Hyderabad for major releases, too has been selling tickets for Rs 350 for Sikandar.

List of theatres

Fans who usually expect higher rates at this theatre can now enjoy Salman Khan’s action-packed entertainer without paying extra, making it a win-win for cinephiles across the city. Are you going to watch Sikandar in cinema halls? Comment below.