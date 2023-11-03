Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Amazon Prime release date locked?

The thrill is about to escalate further as advance ticket bookings for Tiger 3 are slated to open from November 5, Sunday

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd November 2023 2:47 pm IST
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is slated to hit the screens on November 12 (Twitter)

Mumbai: Fans are eagerly counting down the days for the much-anticipated release of Bollywood film Tiger 3, with Salman Khan back in action and Emraan Hashmi taking on the role of the antagonist, igniting extra buzz among movie enthusiasts.

The thrill is about to escalate further as advance ticket bookings for Tiger 3 are slated to open from November 5, Sunday. However, an electrifying update on the film’s OTT release has surfaced amid the fervor for its theatrical launch.

Salman Khan from Tiger 3 (Twitter)

Tiger 3 OTT Release Date Updates

Reports have revealed that Amazon Prime Video has grabbed the digital rights for Tiger 3 in a substantial deal worth a whopping Rs 200 crore. The news stirred up anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the movie’s online premiere.

Latest talk in the industry has it that Tiger 3 is expected to make its Amazon Prime debut about 45 days after its theatrical release, possibly around the end of December. Speculation suggests the possibility of it coinciding with Salman Khan’s birthday on December 27, just like how Jawan makers planned its Netflix release on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 3. Nonetheless, the official date for the OTT premiere is yet to be confirmed by the film’s makers and Amazon Prime Video.

As the excitement continues to mount, fans are on the edge of their seats for more updates on this action-packed film, anticipated to set new records and be a sure-shot blockbuster. Let’s wait and watch.

