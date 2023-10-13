Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to face huge loss? Read here

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Tiger3’, will be seen in action back on Diwali.The film has been in the news for months now as fans are excited to watch their favourite superstar back in the role of Tiger on the big screen. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is slated to hit the screens worldwide on November 10 during Diwali.

As we all are aware that Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following and a section of his fans are suggesting makers of Tiger 3 to not release the movie on Laxmi Puja Day. The various X (formerly Twitter) users are of the opinion that if a movie is released on Laxmi Puja Day, it might affect the opening collection of the film.

Section of netizens are of the opinion that people don’t usually prefer to go to the cinema halls on Laxmi Puja Day and various films which were previously released on Puja Day got affected. It is reported that films like Krrish 3 and Housefull 4 could not perform well at box office as they were released on the same day.

Taking to the X (formerly Twitter) fans give their opinions and some even shared how movies in the past got hit badly after releasing on Laxmi Puja Day.

