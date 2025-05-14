Salman Khan’s viral concert video sparks online buzz

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again the talk of the internet, and this time, it’s not for a movie. A recent concert clip from Vancouver went viral, showing the 59-year-old actor dancing to Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3. During the performance, his T-shirt accidentally rode up, briefly revealing his belly — and the trolls pounced.

Internet Reacts: Trolls vs Supporters

Within hours, the moment turned into meme material. Some users mocked Salman for “looking stiff” and even suggested retirement, while others called out his aging appearance. The trolling intensified as his recent film Sikandar didn’t do well at the box office, prompting many to question if “Bhai’s era is over.”

But it wasn’t all hate. Celebs and fans came to his defense. Actor Suyyash Rai slammed the trolls, saying, “Let’s see you work like him at 60!” Supporters reminded everyone of Salman’s contributions — from bringing body-building to Bollywood to entertaining fans for decades.

Health Struggles Behind the Scenes

What many forget is that Salman has faced serious health issues. He’s been battling Trigeminal Neuralgia, a painful nerve disorder, and also suffered a rib injury during the shoot of Sikandar. In 2022, he even took a break from hosting Bigg Boss due to dengue.

Still Going Strong

Despite the online noise, Salman is far from retiring. He has a powerful lineup ahead with sequels like Kick 2, Dabangg 4, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, and even a military drama based on the Galwan Valley clash.