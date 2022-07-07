Salman to Deepika: 10 celeb bodyguards & their massive salaries

Mumbai: National and international craze surrounding Bollywood and its celebrities are never-ending. Fans yearn for one glimpse of their favorite superstar and gather in huge numbers every time they step out in public. While this love is always appreciated by celebrities, being surrounded by die-hard and ardent fans can sometimes become dangerous. That is when their bodyguards step in to make sure that Bollywood’s beloved superstars are well-protected and safe.

From Shah Rukh Khan’s Ravi Singh to Deepika Padukone’s Jalal, these bodyguards have been following the stars like shadows for years now. Time and again they have proven their loyalty in more than one way and that is why they are some of the highest-paid bodyguards in Bollywood.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

1. Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera

According to reports, Shera earns approximately Rs 2 crores annually for protecting Salman Khan.

2. Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard Ravi Singh

Ravi Singh gets paid around Rs 2.7 crores for protecting the King Khan of Bollywood.

3. Aamir Khan’s bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade

Yuvraj Ghorpade reportedly takes home around Rs 2 crore annually to keep Aamir Khan safe.

4. Akshay Kumar’s Shreysay Thele

Shreysay Thele earns Rs. 1.2 crore annually as the bodyguard of Khiladi Kumar.

5. Deepika Padukone’s Jalal

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone pays Jalal Rs. 1.2 crore annually for protecting her.

6. Anushka Sharma’s Sonu

Sonu earns Rs. 1.2 crore annually as the bodyguard of Anushka Sharma

7. Amitabh Bachchan’s Jitendra Shinde

Jitendra Shinde earns Rs. 1.5 crore annually and has been protecting Big B for a very long time.

8. Hrithik Roshan’s Mayur Shettigar

Hrithik Roshan pays his bodyguard Rs. 1.2 crore annually for his protection.

9. Shraddha Kapoor’s Atul Kamble

Atul Kamble earns Rs. 95 lakhs annually as the bodyguard of Shraddha Kapoor.

10. Katrina Kaif’s Deepak Singh

Deepak Singh’s salary is around Rs 1 crore annually.