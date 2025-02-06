Salman to Rajamouli: 8 cameos in Aryan Khan’s Netflix project

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is making his directorial debut with B*****ds of Bollywood. This new web series will premiere on Netflix in early June, right after the IPL season. The show is expected to give a fun and exciting look into the Hindi film industry.

Release and Promotion

The series will be released on Netflix in the first week of June. To attract more viewers, Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment will promote it during the IPL season.

Cast and Special Cameos

The lead roles in B*****ds of Bollywood are played by Bobby Deol and Lakshya. The show also features guest appearances by some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including:

Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan

Aamir Khan

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt

Directors SS Rajamouli

Karan Johar

This show is a fun and bold look at how Bollywood works behind the scenes. It mixes humor with drama to show the struggles and success stories of actors and filmmakers.

Lakshya started his career in television and gained fame with Porus. He faced many delays in Bollywood but made a strong debut with Kill.

Production Team

The series is produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan Khan is the director, and the script is written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.