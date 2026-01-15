Salon owner assaulted for not writing his name on signboard in UP

Police, however, denied instances of physical assault and said that the accused, Deepak, was arrested under 170 BNSS.

Image shows a sign board for a salon in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad
A Muslim salon owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad was allegedly assaulted outside his shop following provocations from members of the Hindu Raksha Dal over not having his name on the business’ signboard.

A video of the incident, which emerged on social media on January 13, shows a large crowd gathered outside the salon chanting “Jai Shree Ram.” A Hindu Raksha Dal member, identified as Deepak, is seen approaching the salon and asking, “You have made the board, but you haven’t written your name, haven’t you paid money for the board?”

Locals, who were standing around, tried to defend the salon owner, saying, “Naam likhwane se kya hoga?” (What will happen if we put up the name?) and asked Deepak to mind his business.

Another video, supposedly of the next day, shows a man outside the salon and people grabbing him by his collar. However, Sahibabad Police, speaking to Siasat.com, denied any instances of assault or physical violence.

“We arrested Deepak under Section 170 BNSS (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) but he was later released by the court.” a Sahibabad Police official told Siasat.com.

