Salt Bae aka Nusret shares Rs 1.36 Cr bill from his UAE hotel

Ankara: The Turkish owner of the Nusr-Et steakhouse, Nusret Gokce popularised by its founder chef’s meme Salt Bae has been slammed on social media after publishing a picture of a customer’s bill in his restaurant in the UAE, amounting to Dirham 615,065 (Rs 1,36,84,485).

On his official page on the Instagram on Thursday, Chef Nusret published the bill and captioned it, saying: “Quality is not expensive.”

The bill was dated Thursday, November 17 with the timestamp 9:52 PM.

The most expensive item on the bill is an order of five bottles of Petrus, which has come up to Dirham 325,000 (Rs 72,30,874). Another order of two bottles of Petrus 2009 is worth Dirham 200,000 (Rs 44,49,504). The Value Added Tax (VAT) of this bill alone is in excess of Dirham 29,000 (Rs 6,45,178). According to the image, the bill was racked up at the outlet in the Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

The drivers of Formula 1 came together for the 35-year-old German driver Sebastian Vettel, who is preparing to bid farewell to his F1 career this year, at the dinner given at the ‘Nusr-et’ restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to begin on Friday, November 18 with the first concert having taken place on Thursday, November 17 featuring international artists, Dave and Usher.

People on social media definitely had a lot of things to say about his restaurant, and here’s what they said.

One user said: “I really don’t think this is a very intelligent way to showcase this man’s restaurant, prices and lifestyle. [However] this type of post honestly just makes the massive majority of people around the world disturbed and unattracted to visiting any of the restaurants that maybe in their city or in a destination they are visiting.”

Another added, “Yea ok bro lol No matter how much money you have those prices are ridiculous.”

The third user wrote, “This is lame, that amount of money will help a whole village from dying. This is horrible.”

The high prices of Nusret’s restaurants have always sparked controversy in the countries in which it has branches, the last of which was in London when, in September 2021, a customer was surprised by the value of a dinner bill amounting to about $51,000.

Nusret always receives celebrities and presidents of several countries in his restaurants around the world, including the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the President of the State, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, as well as International actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Orhan Gensepe.

39-year-old Nusret Gokce, who became famous in 2017 after his technique for seasoning meat became an Internet meme.