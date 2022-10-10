Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav who was in the ICU of a Gurugram hospital passed away on Monday.

On Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed the news of his father’s death.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे – श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital for treatment and shifted to the ICU when his condition worsened.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice. He has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch’s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

With inputs from ANI