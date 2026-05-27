Samantha blushes as fan goes on one knee in front of her husband

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaram event turned into a full viral moment after a fan suddenly came on stage and offered her flowers in front of her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

The incident happened during the trailer launch event in Hyderabad, where Samantha was promoting her upcoming film. In the middle of the event, a fan walked towards her with flowers and went down on one knee, leaving the audience cheering. Samantha was seen smiling as she accepted the gesture calmly, while security tried to control the situation.

But what caught the internet’s attention was Raj Nidimoru’s reaction. Sitting beside Samantha, Raj was seen watching the whole moment with a composed smile, and fans quickly turned his expression into the highlight of the video. Social media users said “he is a keeper,” while many praised Samantha for handling the unexpected fan moment with grace.

Maa Inti Bangaram stars Samantha in the lead and is directed by Nandini Reddy. The film, created by Raj Nidimoru, is being promoted as Samantha’s strong big-screen comeback and is scheduled to release on June 19.