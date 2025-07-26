Samantha flaunts her tattoo in new pics, it has Naga Chaitanya connect

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is always in the spotlight. Whether it’s her acting, health journey, or personal life, fans are always talking about her. Recently, her first movie Ye Maaya Chesave was re-released, and it created a buzz once again. The film reminded everyone of her love story with Naga Chaitanya, which began on that very set in 2010.

Tattoos of Love

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, also known as ChaySam, got married in 2017 with two beautiful wedding ceremonies. During their time together, Samantha got three tattoos as a symbol of their love.

• The first tattoo was ‘YMC’ on her back, which stands for Ye Maaya Chesave, the film where their love started.

• The second was ‘Chay’ on her ribs, written in a pretty cursive style.

• The third was two small arrows on her wrist, matching with Naga Chaitanya’s tattoo, meaning “Create your own reality.”

One Tattoo Remains

Even though she removed most of her tattoos, Samantha kept one the ‘YMC’ on her back. It reminds her of her debut film and how everything started. It’s not just about love, it’s also about her journey in cinema. That one memory, she chose to keep forever.

After Divorce

In 2021, Samantha and Chay announced their separation. Since then, Samantha has been moving on. During a past interview, she said she regrets getting tattoos and wouldn’t suggest it to her younger self. In her recent Instagram photo dump, fans noticed that the arrow tattoo on her wrist looks faded, showing signs of removal. Earlier, during Citadel: Honey Bunny promotions, fans had guessed that the ‘Chay’ tattoo was already removed.