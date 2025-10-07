Samantha gears up for Tollywood comeback ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her much-awaited comeback to Telugu cinema with the action-packed thriller, Maa Inti Bangaram. The actress confirmed the shoot will commence this month during an Instagram ( Q&A) “Let’s Talk” session with her fans, Samantha was asked about her forthcoming Telugu project. She responded by saying, “Finally, I have an answer to this question. ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ is finally starting this month.”

The film was first announced on Samantha’s birthday in April 2024, accompanied by a gripping motion poster that showcased her in a fierce avatar, holding a gun. This marks her debut as a producer under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. Directed by Nandini Reddy, known for her successful collaborations with Samantha in Jabardasth (2013) and Oh Baby (2019), the film promises to be an intense family drama with a revolutionary twist.

After her last full-fledged Telugu role in Kushi (2023), fans have eagerly awaited her return to the big screen. Samantha’s recent cameo in the horror-comedy Subham, which she also produced, was well-received and is currently available for streaming.

With the shoot of Maa Inti Bangaram set to begin this month, anticipation is building among fans and industry watchers alike. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project.