Samantha goes missing on social media, fans raise concerns

Hyderabad: One of the most favorite actresses of Tollywood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is famous for being a social butterfly as she constantly kept her fans engaged on her social media handles. Be it her training sessions, or hilarious videos of her dog, she always has something to post on her Instagram and Twitter. However, recently, her social media presence has been non-existent.

Her last Instagram post was two weeks ago and on Twitter, she last retweeted Karan Johar’s tweet on July 2. Since then Samantha has gone completely silent with zero activity even on her Instagram stories, leaving fans concerned.

Speculations have started flying around and some fans think that Samantha is on a social media detox, some, on the other hand, think that her mental-well health is not up to the mark. Some also think that she is not in the mood to communicate with any of her social media followers for personal reasons.

A user commented, “Samantha is probably keeping a low-key presence for a few days so she can come back with an interesting announcement about her next major thing.”

“It’s strange that Samantha hasn’t been uploading her usual content on Instagram. She usually includes at least one good quote or philosophical statement. There are no images, quotes, or even brand posts. Hey! What’s the matter, Sam? ” another fan commented.

One fan raised concerns about her well-being and said, “I sincerely hope she is okay. Sam, at least, publishes her training videos or hilarious dog posts.”

Well, whatever it is, we do hope Samantha is doing okay and will make a grand comeback on social media soon.

On the professional front, Samantha has ‘Shakuntalam’, ‘Yashoda’, and ‘Kushi’ in the pipeline.