Samantha keeps ex-husband’s tattoo despite divorce

Hyderabad: With her exceptional talent and beauty, the stunning actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been winning hearts. She is also a social media sensation and her fans eagerly await her posts and updates, and Sam never disappoints.

Samantha’s photos from the Citadel film premiere in London made headlines yesterday. Her fans were overjoyed to see her beautiful avatar, but something else drew their attention. Yes, we’re talking about Samantha’s tattoo! The tattoo is the signature, of ‘Chay,’ which she got tattooed near her hip area and dedicated to her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

As we all know, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had a fairytale love story; it’s no secret. They married in 2017 and were regarded as one of the cutest couples in the industry. Their love story, however, came to an end, and they parted ways on October 2nd, 2021.

What’s interesting is that Samantha didn’t remove her ex-husband’s tattoo after their divorce. But this perfect love story didn’t last for so long.

Samantha’s gesture has won the hearts of her fans. It displays that, despite the fact that they are no longer together, Samantha still has a great deal of respect and love for her ex-husband. This also emphasises the fact that not all relationships end in divorce and that it is acceptable to cherish the good memories even after the divorce.

Samantha’s tattoo has become a social media talking point, and her fans are in awe of her. It is a heartwarming gesture that has touched many people’s hearts.

On the work front, Sam will be seen in her upcoming web series ‘Citadel’ alongside Varun Dhawan, and in Tollywood, she will be seen in the film ‘Kushi alongside Vijay Devarakonda.