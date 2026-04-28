Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her birthday today, April 28, and at 39, she continues to shine as one of Indian cinema’s most successful and bankable stars. Beyond her impressive film career, Samantha has also built a strong real estate portfolio in Hyderabad, owning multiple plush properties across the city.

With an estimated net worth of Rs 100–110 crore, she stands as a perfect example of talent meeting smart investments. On her special day, here’s a look at her luxurious homes in the City of Nizams.

Properties owned by Samantha in Hyderabad

1. A gift by husband Raj Nidimoru

One of Samantha’s most talked-about properties is a lavish home gifted by her husband Raj Nidimoru after their wedding on December 1, 2025. Located in the upscale locality of Jubilee Hills, this luxurious residence is said to be worth crores. Samantha even gave fans a glimpse of the house on social media, calling it “New beginnings,” making it both a personal and emotional milestone.

2. Swanky abode in Financial District

In 2023, Samantha added another premium property to her collection which is a stylish duplex reportedly worth Rs 7.8 crore. Situated in Jayabheri Orange County in the Financial District of Hyderabad, the apartment spans the 13th and 14th floors. Equipped with top-tier amenities including a swimming pool, the home perfectly reflects modern luxury living.

3. Plush home in Jubilee Hills

Samantha also owns a beautiful residence in Jubilee Hills, where she previously lived with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The home features warm, earthy tones, with the living room and kitchen painted in shades of grey, while the ceilings are a crisp white.

The minimalist design of the furniture is complemented by vibrant artwork and multicolored cushions, which bring life and energy to the space.

Samantha’s upcoming film

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. The film marks their reunion after the success of Oh! Baby and promises to be a family action comedy entertainer. With an exciting lineup ahead and a thriving personal journey, Samantha continues to inspire both on and off screen.