Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now happily married to her boyfriend and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The couple, who managed to keep their relationship away from media glare, tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, on December 1. The intimate wedding was attended only by close family members and friends.

Ever since their marriage, Samantha and Raj have been dominating headlines, with everything, from their relationship timeline to their wedding looks and jewellery being widely discussed online.

Samantha and Raj (Instagram)

While Samantha’s stunning Rs 2 crore diamond ring grabbed a lot of attention, reports now suggest that Raj gifted her something even more extravagant on their wedding day. And yes, it’s truly luxurious.

Raj Nidimoru gifts luxurious house to Samantha?

According to latest reports, Raj Nidimoru made Samantha’s big day unforgettable by gifting her a beautiful house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He reportedly handed over the keys to their new home as her wedding day gift. If the reports are true, this will be Samantha’s second property in the posh Jubilee Hills locality.

Samantha had also been sharing small glimpses of her new home on Instagram in the weeks leading up to her wedding, without revealing much. Fans now believe those sneak peeks were actually from the luxurious Jubilee Hills property gifted by Raj.

The actress already owns multiple premium homes, including her primary residence in Jubilee Hills and a duplex apartment in Jayabheri Orange County in Hyderabad’s Financial District. Her main Jubilee Hills home where she lives with her pet dogs Hash and Saasha is estimated to be worth Rs 18–25 crore.

Couple’s Love Story

Sam and Raj’s journey is said to have begun during the making of The Family Man. When Samantha was going through her toughest phase, her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and later her diagnosis of myositis, Raj reportedly stood by her as a strong pillar of support. Their bond slowly evolved from friendship into love.