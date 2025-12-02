Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again taken over the headlines, this time for her stunning and unconventional wedding ring. The actress tied the knot with her longtime partner and director Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, at the serene Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Soon after the ceremony, Samantha confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing dreamy photos from her intimate wedding, instantly setting social media abuzz.

While her red silk saree, minimal makeup and elegant gold jewellery impressed fans, it was her striking diamond ring that truly captured everyone’s attention.

Samantha’s engagement ring price

According to India’s first celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel, Samantha’s ring features a rare lozenge-cut diamond, a design not commonly seen on celebrities. He explained that while lozenge-cut diamonds often have stepped centres, Samantha’s piece is uniquely plain, making it even more distinctive.

The ring includes eight petals of portrait-cut diamonds surrounding a 2K centre diamond, with Goel calling it “one of the most unique rings spotted on any celebrity.” He further added that the engineering behind the ring is extremely complex, crafted by only a handful of workshops globally.

Goel estimated the cost of the custom-made ring at around Rs 1.5 crore. However, jewellery expert Dhrumit Merulia believes the price could be significantly higher, suggesting it may easily touch Rs 2.4 crore.

Engagement took place in February only?

Interestingly, the ring has now sparked fresh speculation about the couple’s engagement timeline. Fans revisited Samantha’s past Instagram posts and noticed that the same ring appeared much earlier.

In a photo dump from February 13 just before Valentine’s Day Samantha is seen wearing the exact ring while smiling at the person behind the camera. This has led many to believe that the couple may have gotten engaged months before their December wedding.

As Samantha’s wedding photos continue to go viral, fans are captivated not only by her graceful bridal look but also by the mystery and craftsmanship behind her now-iconic ring.