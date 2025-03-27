Photo: Rumours of Samantha’s secret engagement break internet

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s ex-couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have remained in the spotlight ever since their separation. While Chay has moved on and married actress Sobhita Dhulipala, Samantha continues to embrace her single life, leaving fans curious about her future plans, especially regarding marriage.

Now, Samantha is making headlines once again! A recent social media post featuring her wearing a diamond ring has set the internet abuzz, sparking speculations about a secret engagement. The viral photo has led fans to wonder if the actress has taken a step toward a new chapter in her life.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Samantha is rumored to be dating Raj Nidimoru of the renowned filmmaker duo Raj & DK. The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, further intensifying the gossip. However, neither Samantha nor her team has addressed the engagement rumors yet.

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for her next big project, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, an action-fantasy series by Raj & DK. The star-studded series also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Apart from acting, Samantha is also stepping into production with her upcoming project, Bangaram.