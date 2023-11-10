Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her 2nd item song? Details inside

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most influential actresses of India and is the second highest-paid actress in the South. The actress gained pan India popularity after featuring in the hit song ‘Oo Antava’ in the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. The actress has reportedly charged Rs 5 crore to shake her legs in the song.

And now, as per latest reports, Samantha is set to feature in another dance number in the most anticipated film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with Allu Arjun. Reports suggest that director Sukumar has approached the actress and wants her to do the dance number again with Bunny like she did in Pushpa: The Rise.

Earlier, it was reported that Samantha had rejected the offer to feature in any dance number again but now it is reported that the makers of Pushpa 2 are considering her for the item song again. It is also reported that Sam will feature in a few scenes of the movie besides doing an item number.

However, it is not officially confirmed yet whether Sam will feature in any song of Pushpa 2 but fans are excited to see her in another sizzling chartbuster. The Oo Antava song became a sensation among Indians and it is said that Samantha might charge more than 5 crores this time to appear in any item number.

Let’s wait and see whether Sam will be part of any dance number or not. Till then stay tuned to Siasat.com for more spicy updates on Tollywood, Bollywood and more.