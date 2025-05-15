Hyderabad: The internet is buzzing with speculation as Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Instagram post featuring director Raj Nidimoru has once again set tongues wagging. While the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, their frequent public appearances and social media camaraderie have kept the rumour mills spinning.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s viral selie

On Wednesday, Samantha shared a carousel post on Instagram thanking fans for the overwhelming response to her maiden production venture Subham. Among the photos was one that caught everyone’s eye was a cozy selfie with Raj Nidimoru.

In the picture, Samantha is seen resting her head on Raj’s shoulder as they sit inside what appears to be a plane. Another frame showed the two posing next to the film’s banner, further fuelling dating speculations.

However, the post also drew attention to Raj’s personal life. For the uninitiated, Raj Nidimoru is still married to Shhyamali De. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are parents to a daughter.

Shhyamali, a psychology graduate, has an impressive film background of her own having worked with acclaimed directors like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj, and contributed creatively to films like Rang De Basanti and Omkara.

Shhyamali De posted a cryptic note

Interestingly, on the same day Samantha shared the viral selfie, Shhyamali De posted a cryptic yet graceful message on her Instagram Story. Her post read: “I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today.” Though no names were mentioned, the timing of her message hasn’t gone unnoticed by netizens.

As neither Samantha nor Raj has officially addressed the buzz, fans are left guessing.