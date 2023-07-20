Samantha shares pics from spiritual retreat; ‘meditative state … my source of strength’

As fans eagerly await the release of 'Kushi', the excitement surrounding Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's on-screen pairing is palpable

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 20th July 2023 11:01 am IST
Samantha shares pics from spiritual retreat; 'meditative state ... my source of strength'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (IANS)

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has bid adieu to the sets of her latest film ‘Citadel’, is now taking some well-deserved time off to recharge her spirits in Coimbatore.

BookMyMBBS

The actress is battling an autoimmune condition called myositis. 

Taking to social media, she shared some pictures of herself, meditating in all white, among a crowd of Yogis, and wrote: “A while ago, sitting still-without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning-seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity… who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful.”

MS Education Academy

The actress can be seen donning a white Indian wear. She shares pictures instilled with tranquility, serenity and a bunch of yogis can be seen meditating along with her. 

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Kushi’, the excitement surrounding Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s on-screen pairing is palpable. 

The film’s captivating storyline and the chemistry between the two talented actors have already created a buzz in the entertainment industry. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 20th July 2023 11:01 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button