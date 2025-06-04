Hyderabad: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu steps out, all eyes are bound to follow. Known not just for her powerhouse performances, Samantha has also carved a strong space for herself in the world of fashion. Whether it’s a red carpet, a movie event, or even just an airport appearance, Sam knows how to steal the show every single time.

This time, the actress turned heads in Dubai as she attended the launch of a jewellery brand. Draped in a stunning golden saree by designer Kresha Bajaj, Samantha looked like a vision.

Samantha shared glimpses of her look on Instagram, and fans can’t stop raving about it. The price of the saree? A whopping Rs 3.95 lakhs. Too costly? Not really, not when it’s Samantha carrying it with such grace and confidence.

On the work front, Samantha recently stepped into production with her banner Tralala Moving Pictures and launched her first film Subham. She was last seen in Shaakuntalam and Kushi in 2023, and also starred in Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan. Up next, she’ll be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom for Netflix and Maa Inti Bangaram under her own production house.