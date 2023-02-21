Samantha to begin shooting for Kushi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Get ready to see Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s sizzling chemistry on the big screen in their upcoming Telugu romantic film ‘Kushi.’ The movie’s shoot was stalled last year due to Sam’s medical condition. The first schedule was shot in Kashmir.

And now, we have some good news for all the Samantha fans. As per latest updates, the actress is now set bounce back to the shoot as the makers are gearing up to begin the second schedule in Hyderabad. Latest reports have it that, Sam will be joining the team in the second week of March after she completes filming for Citadel in Mumbai.

‘Kushi,’ directed by Shiva Nirvana, is a romantic film that promises to be a treat for moviegoers. Samantha and Vijay’s previous collaboration, ‘Mahanati,’ was a smash hit, and the bar for ‘Kushi’ is set to continue rising. In supporting roles, the film features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Srikanth Iyengar.

The title poster and song for ‘Kushi’ were released in May 2022, and the chemistry between the lead pair has been the talk of the town. Fans are eagerly awaiting an update from the film crew, which has already wowed audiences with the title reveal motion picture.

Fans may have been disappointed by the film’s delay, but they are willing to wait for their favourite stars. With filming having resumed, fans can expect the release date to be announced soon.

Keep an eye out for more updates!