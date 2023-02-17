Samantha to Rana Daggubati: 8 Telugu actors & their serious health issues

Hyderabad: Just like Bollywood, Telugu film industry too has seen its share of health struggles among its celebrities. Many T-town stars have spoken out about their health issues, from Samantha’s battle with myositis to Rana Daggubati’s battle with kidney problems, serving as inspirations to their fans and colleagues alike. Check out the list below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Yashoda actress is currently recovering from an auto-immune disease called Myositis. She shared her battle with the illness in November last year.

Rana Daggubati

The Baahubali actor underwent a kidney transplant in 2021 after being diagnosed with the organ issues. He disclosed that his condition is 30% fatal, with a 70% chance of stroke or hemorrhage.

Renu Desai

The former actress and ex-wife of Pawan Kalyan revealed that she has been struggling with a heart condition for the past few years. She opened about her health issues in her Instagram post recent where she mentioned that she is undergoing treatment and is hopeful to get better soon.

Puunam Khaur

The actress is suffering from Fibromyalgia, a condition that can lead to widespread musculoskeletal pain, exhaustion, memory problems, sleep problems, and mood problems.

Amala Paul

Amala opened about her struggle with depression after losing her father to cancer. She emphasized the importance of opening up and seeking help instead of keeping traumatic experiences locked inside.

Shruti Haasan

The actress has been facing hormonal issues with her PCOS and endometriosis, and instead of fighting them, she chooses to accept them as a natural movement her body goes through to do its best.

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana took to Instagram and spoke up about her struggles with body dysmorphic disorder and has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and seeking help when needed.

Yami Gautam

The actress revealed that she is suffering from Keratosis Pilaris, a common skin condition also known as “chicken skin.”

These actors have revealed that health problems can affect anyone, regardless of profession or social background. They have raised awareness about the importance of seeking help when needed and taking care of one’s health by speaking out about their struggles. It is important to prioritise our physical and mental health, and these celebrities have set a great example by doing so.



