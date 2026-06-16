Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again winning hearts with her graceful ethnic fashion. The actress, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram, made a stylish appearance at a promotional event in Hyderabad. Her lime green saree look quickly became the highlight of the event.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Latest Saree Look

For the occasion, Samantha chose a beautiful lime green organza saree from the label Lajjoo C. The saree looked fresh, elegant and perfect for a festive film event. Its soft colour, light fabric and fine detailing gave Samantha a simple yet rich look.

The saree featured delicate floral work on the pallu and gota detailing on the border. These small design elements added charm without making the outfit look too heavy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Saree Price

According to the brand details, Samantha’s lime green saree is priced at Rs 79,900. She paired it with a matching Banarasi silk blouse from the same label, priced at Rs 36,900.

The blouse came with a stylish V-neckline and detailed Marodi embroidery in gold zari thread on the sleeves. Together, the saree and blouse cost Rs 1,16,800, making it a luxurious ethnic outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Jewellery And Makeup

Samantha kept her accessories minimal, allowing the saree to remain the main attraction. She wore delicate jewellery, including a necklace, earrings and bangles, which added a soft sparkle to her look.

Her makeup was fresh and glowing. She went for dewy skin, softly defined eyes, glossy lips, blush on the cheeks and a small black bindi. The bindi gave her modern ethnic look a traditional Indian touch.

The actress left her hair open in soft waves, which matched the easy and graceful mood of the outfit. Her complete look proved that simple styling can create a strong fashion statement when done right.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action comedy directed by Nandini Reddy. The film marks her reunion with Samantha Ruth Prabhu after their successful 2019 film Oh! Baby. The screenplay is written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.

The film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha and Srinivas Gavireddy in important roles. It is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on June 19, 2026.