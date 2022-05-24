Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda injured during a shoot in Kashmir

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda were shooting for their upcoming project in Kashmir when their vehicle fell into deep water.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Published: 24th May 2022 2:53 pm IST
Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Hyderabad: South stars Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda were shooting for their upcoming project in Kashmir when their vehicle fell into deep water and they have reportedly sustained injuries due to the accident.

According to media reports, the two were immediately taken to a hospital and were helped with first-aid care.

According to a report, the stars while filming an action-packed scene got severely hurt, therefore the shooting had to be paused for a few hours.

MS Education Academy

The incident took place over the weekend. On Sunday, both Samantha and Vijay continued filming, this time at Dal Lake in Srinagar but both complained of backaches during the shoot.

A few days back, the two dropped a music video teaser of ‘Kushi’ title track.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button