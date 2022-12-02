Samantha’s health update: Actress flying out of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Every day, we see a new report popping up on the internet related to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s health update. As per the fresh buzz, it is being said that Sam is planning to head to a different country for advanced treatment for Myositis.

According to the latest reports surfacing online, Samantha’s parents have decided to take her to South Korea for better treatment and she will stay there for a few days. Rumors have it that there is no improvement in her health condition even though she is currently on the best treatment in Hyderabad.

Samantha flew back to Hyderabad a couple of months ago after taking steroid therapy in America, reports said. She hopes to become fully fit during her stay in South Korea and wishes to resume work soon. Fans, who are worried, are now waiting for an official update from the Ye Maaya Chesave actress.

Samantha revealed her health condition in October on Instagram.

Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. She has Shaakuntalam and Kushi in which the actress is starring with Vijay Devarakonda in the pipeline. We wish her a quick recovery and hope she gets well soon.