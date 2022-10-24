Samantha’s huge paycheck for her upcoming films goes viral

Hyderabad: South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was hailed for her bold choice in Pushpa’s song (Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava), is now gearing up for some more interesting projects in her career.

After leaving everyone impressed with her performance in ‘The Family Man 2’, the talented actress has reportedly signed other big OTT project ‘Citadel Hindi remake’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Not just this, Sam is also set to foray in Hollywood with ‘Arrangements of Love,’ directed by BAFTA-winning director Philip John, in which she will play the lead character of a Bisexual spy.

Speaking about her south movies, Samantha has not one but three big films in her kitty — Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and Kushi. But do you know how much Sam is charging per movie? Read on to know her remuneration.

Samantha’s fee per film

Samantha reportedly charges around Rs 3-8 crore for her films. The actress quotes her fee according to the production house and several other factors. If the buzz is to be believed she will be taking the same amount for her upcoming Telugu films.

Kushi is directed by Siva Nirvana and Yashoda by Hareesh Narayan. Shaakuntalam, on the other hand, is helmed by Gunasekhar and will be released on November 4, 2022. Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda in the male lead is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Yashoda will hit the theatres on November 11.