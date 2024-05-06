Samantha’s latest post: Reaction to her alleged nude photo?

Hyderabad: Tollywood sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found herself in the midst of controversy, but this time for all the wrong reasons. Fans of the actress are left outraged after false claims surfaced online alleging that Samantha had shared and subsequently deleted a nude photo from a bathtub.

However, it was soon debunked as fake, sparking a backlash against those spreading the malicious rumor.

It all started after Samantha shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday updating her fans on her ongoing treatment for an auto-immune disease. In the image, she was seen undergoing a ‘Far Infrared Sauna’ treatment at a clinic.

Despite the positive nature of her post, a few social media users maliciously circulated a fake nude photo alongside actress’ genuine update. Quick to react, Samantha’s loyal fanbase swiftly denounced the fake image and criticized those responsible for spreading misinformation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhi Reacts

Although Samantha refrained from directly addressing the rumors, she made a subtle yet impactful statement by sharing a quote that read: “The real flex is simply allowing yourself to exist with no need to justify or prove yourself.”

Check out how fans are reacting.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha is currently working on the movie ‘Maa Inti Bangaram.’ Fans eagerly anticipate her performance in this film, as well as her upcoming role in the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the international series “Citadel,” titled “Citadel: Honey Bunny.”