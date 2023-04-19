Samantha’s luxurious Bulgari diamond jewellery: Price revealed!

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s impeccable sense of style has mesmerized everyone once more. She was spotted wearing a stunning Victoria Beckham crochet patchwork skirt, which costs Rs 65,000, at the Citadel movie premiere in London today. With a fringed skirt and scalloped waistline, this black midi-length skirt had a fitted pencil shape and an elegant feel.

Samantha paired the skirt with a sophisticated black crop top, which cost Rs 17,000, to complete her look. This top had a signature Victoria Beckham Dolman sleeve and scalloped hemline. And Samantha looked absolutely stunning.

Samantha had her hair in a messy hairstyle and kept her makeup as natural-looking as she could, so her beauty game was also on point. She enhanced her soft and elegant appearance with lots of mascara, eyeliner, and pink blush.

Samantha decided to accessories her uber-gorgeous look with Bulgari diamond jewellery. Any gusses about the cost? Well, her extravagant serpent neckpiece reportedly costs Rs 2.9cr and her serpent bracelet comes at a staggering amount of Rs 2.6cr! Yes, you read that right. These jewellery pieces managed to steal the show and gave her outfit the perfect finishing touch.

Samantha stood out as a true fashionista thanks to her outfit, which was the ideal fusion of sophistication, modernity, and style.

On the work front, Sam will be seen in her upcoming web series ‘Citadel’ alongside Varun Dhawan and in Tollywood, she will be seen in the film ‘Kushi,’ alongside Vijay Devarakonda.