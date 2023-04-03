Samantha’s reaction to Naga Chaitanya’s new relationship

Hyderabad: Rumors about Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala’s alleged affair have been circulating in the Tollywood industry. Both the actors remained tight-lipped about the rumours for a long time, but recent events have shed light on their relationship.

It all started when a popular restaurant’s chef posted a photo of Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala eating together. This leaked photo has raised many eyebrows and fueled further speculation about their relationship.

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya’s ex- wife, has, on the other hand, responded to the rumours with poise and maturity. She stated that, “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behavior and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone”.

On the professional front, Samantha is preparing for the release of her period drama ‘Shaakuntalam’, which is scheduled for April 14, 2023. She also co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the Indian remake of the popular American action drama ‘Citadel’.



