Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved actresses in India. Whether it’s her movies, fashion, health updates, or personal life—she’s always in the news. Ever since her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, there have been many rumors about her relationships and also future projects. But Samantha keeps moving forward, staying strong and focused on her work and health.

Sam is now making headlines, but for a different reason.

Viral Video: Samantha Loses Her Cool

And now, a fresh video of Samantha is going viral on social media. She was seen coming out of her gym after a workout in Mumbai. As soon as she stepped out, several paparazzi started calling her name loudly, hoping she would pose for pictures. But this time, Samantha looked very annoyed. She didn’t smile, didn’t wave, and didn’t stop for photos. She simply walked straight to her car, clearly upset by the noise and crowd.

Fans were surprised to see this side of her, as she usually stays calm and polite. But many also supported her, saying that everyone has bad days and no one likes to be disturbed after a tiring workout.

The video is now all over Instagram and X. Some people are talking about her reaction, while others are showing love and respect for how she handled it.

For the unversed, Samantha recently donned the producer’s cap for the first time for the film “Subham”.

She backed the family entertainer under her home banner Tralala Moving Pictures. Made under the direction of Praveen Kandregula, “Subham” stars Shriya Kontham, and Charan Peri in pivotal roles, along with others.