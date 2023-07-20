Samantha’s welcomes her ‘third baby’, announces name on Insta

Hyderabad: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her love for animals is known to all. She has now added a delightful addition to her pet family. The actor, who is known for her love of dogs, recently introduced her Instagram followers to Gelato, her adorable Persian kitty.

Samantha shared the happy news with her fans this morning by writing, “Gelato morning to you” on her Instagram post. Samantha’s two dogs, Saasha and Hash, have already accepted the new furry addition. The trio’s endearing bond has brought fans joy and well-wishes.

Samantha’s fans are excited about her upcoming projects, in addition to her love for animals. She will appear in the highly anticipated film “Kushi,” co-starring with Vijay Deverakonda, as well as the thrilling Bollywood web series “Citadel,” co-starring with Varun Dhawan.

As we all know Samantha is currently a break from acting to focus on her health as she is suffering from an autoimmune condition known as myositis which she has been battling for a year or so now.