Samarth Jurel ‘misbehaves’ with Jannat Zubair? Aly Goni says this

Hyderabad: Laughter Chefs 3 landed in controversy after a video featuring Samarth Jurel from the show’s Eid special episode went viral on social media recently. The clip shows Samarth teasing Jannat Zubair, with many viewers claiming that she appeared visibly ‘uncomfortable’.

The video has sparked backlash online, with several users criticising the makers for allegedly promoting a “forced love angle.” Some also accused Samarth of ‘misbehaving’ with Jannat, further fuelling the debate.

This is what happens when a forced love-angle storyline is pushed by the creatives of a show like @laughter_chefs —overacting contestants like Samarth Jurel start crossing the line in the name of “flirting,” while Jannat Zubair is visibly uncomfortable. This kind of cringe… pic.twitter.com/92nZADLoXb — DailyScope (@DailyScope_IN) March 23, 2026

Amid the growing criticism, several of Samarth’s industry friends and co-stars have come out in his support. Actor Aly Goni, in a recent vlog, urged people not to spread hate. He said that Samarth is “a very cute boy” who has no issues with anyone, adding that his actions were purely for content and should not be taken seriously.

“Guys, please don’t give hate to my brother. He is a very cute boy. He doesn’t have any problem with anyone. All the girls are praising him. No girl has any problem with him. He does that for content. You will never see him like this again,” Aly said.

Actor Arjun Bijlani also defended Samarth, clarifying that Jannat and Samarth share a good friendship. He said, “Ok so firstly Jannat and Samarth are good friends and secondly she is not at all uncomfortable around him. So please don’t malign his image. He is a good soul and yes keep enjoying the show. Thank you for your attention.”

Samarth himself has also addressed the backlash. In an interview with Buzzooka, he said that he does not take negative comments seriously and prefers to ignore such controversies, calling it a “very small issue” compared to bigger things in life.

Despite the ongoing debate, Jannat Zubair has not reacted to the incident so far.

Laughter Chefs 3, inspired by the Tamil show Cooku With Comali, features a mix of comedy and cooking challenges with a star-studded lineup including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Sudesh Lehri, and Vicky Jain.