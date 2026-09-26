Samay Raina to perform for two days in Hyderabad: Venue, tickets

Hyderabad: Samay Raina is heading to Hyderabad, and fans have two dates to mark on their calendars. The comedian has announced a stop in the city as part of his upcoming Samay Raina Live India tour, which runs from November 2026 to April 2027.

Known for his sharp humour, chess streams and India’s Got Latent, Samay has built an audience that follows him both online and on stage. His latest tour will take him across six announced cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with more stops expected.

According to the tour schedule, Samay will perform at Gachibowli Stadium on January 23 and 24, 2027. The two Hyderabad shows follow his January performances in Delhi, with Bengaluru next on the itinerary in February.

The Hyderabad stop also carries a personal connection for the comedian, who grew up in the city and completed his schooling here before moving to Pune. For local fans who have followed his journey, the upcoming performances offer another chance to watch him on home ground.

When and where to book tickets

Tickets for the tour will be available exclusively through District. Registered fans will get early access when the pre-sale opens on September 28, 2026, at 2 pm, while the general sale begins on September 30 at 2.30 pm.

Fans can register through samayraina.co or the District app, as mentioned in the tour poster. Ticket prices and Hyderabad show timings were not specified in the announcement reviewed.

With two performances scheduled in Hyderabad, fans can choose their preferred date once bookings open and check the ticket listing for seating categories, timings and entry conditions.